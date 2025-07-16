Michelle Lynn Underwood, of Summersville, peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, June 16, 2025.

Born April 28, 1967, in Marlinton, she was the daughter of Eugene Underwood and the late Hazel Landis Underwood.

Michelle was a member of the Summersville Baptist Church and her faith remained an important part of her life. She was also a proud member of the Royal Leprechauns, an organization dedicated to providing community services and scholarships in Nicholas County.

Michelle earned her Registered Nursing degree from Alderson Broaddus and devoted her life to caring for others with compassion and strength for more than 30 years. She also served as president of the Nicholas County Fair and was a dedicated member of the park board, giving her time and talents to improve her community.

A spirited soul, Michelle was WVU’s #1 fan, rarely missing a game and cheering on the Mountaineers with unmatched pride. She also had a love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, finding joy in the freedom of the open road and the camaraderie of the riding community.

Above all, Michelle’s most treasured role was being “Mimi” to her two precious grandchildren, Sullivan and Eloise Hamrick, whom she adored beyond measure.

She was known for her loyalty, warmth and incredible sense of humor. She had a natural gift for making others feel loved, valued and seen. Whether it was her heartfelt advice, sharp wit or comforting spirit, Michelle left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Duffie Moore and Damon and Lucille Landis.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughter, Brittnee Hamrick; grandchildren, Sullivan (Sully), and Eloise (Ellie) Hamrick; brother, Michael Underwood; niece, Mattisson Underwood; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Funeral service was held Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Summersville Baptist Church with Dana Gatewood officiating. Interment was in Walker Memorial Park.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Grand Order of the Royal Leprechauns. Checks made payable to the “Mt. Nebo St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” 546 Wilderness Hwy., Mt. Nebo, WV 26679.



Condolences may be shared with the family at whitefuneralhomewv.com