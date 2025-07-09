Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

In her first meeting as superintendent of Pocahontas County Schools, Dr. Leatha Williams gave a report on the school systems’ performance during the 2023-2024 school year.

She shared statistics about the CTE [Career and Technical Education] program, accountability, attendance and academic performance.

In CTE, Williams said the school systems met accountability with a score of 93, but there are some areas in the program that need improvement.

“An area that we might need to look at a little bit is our completers,” she said. “We’re just above the red line whereas in all the other areas, we’re well above the red line.”

Williams added there is room for improvement in the work-based learning sections. The expectation number is 32 and the county was at 17.

Moving on to the accountability dashboard, Williams said there are 12 indicators that are reviewed and although the county did well, there were three areas of concern – board operating procedures, special education and universal preschool.

The county is on support for one area – attendance.

“The way the accountability system works is, you’re either fully accredited, on watch, on support and then there is intensive support which is intervention,” she said. “We have some attendance issues that we have to correct.”

Lastly, Williams showed the board the balanced score card which shows how the students are doing academically.

Overall, the county partially meets standards for proficiency levels in English/language arts and math. For behavior, the school system is in the blue, which means it exceeds standards.

“We do not have a lot of behavioral referrals,” Williams said.

At Pocahontas County High School, Williams said the students partially met the standard for ELA but did not meet the standard for math proficiency. The graduation rate met the standard.

After her presentation, Williams said the report for 2024-2025 will be released in August and she will give an update on those results at that time.

In financial management, the board approved: payment of vendor listing, payment of local government purchasing card, employee payroll, extra duty pay, bank reconciliation, grant awards and budget adjustments.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved:

• To extend contract with Deirdre Cline through the end of 2025, at the same rate of pay.

• CSBO mentoring from Sherry Radcliff, for $250 a day, not to exceed 39.6 days.

• The addition of girls volleyball to the 2025-2026 school year sports schedule at Pocahontas County High School.

• LevelUp Course Amendment between Glenville State University and Pocahontas County Schools.

• Mutual alteration of contract between Julie Dunlap and Pocahontas County Board of Education, effective July1.

• Mutual alteration of contract between Stephanie Burns and Pocahontas County Board of Education, effective July 1.

• Contract between Lesa Hart and the Pocahontas County Board of Education for speech pathology services either virtually or in person from July 1 through July 30.

In personnel management, the board approved:

• Resignation due to retirement of Renee D. Hill as kindergarten aide at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, effective June 30.

• Employment of Lori Wayne as cook III at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, for the 2025-2026 school year, for 200 days. Employment shall be 200 days each year thereafter.

• Employment of Tracy Mamak as custodian IV at Marlinton Elementary School, effective July 1, for the 2025-2026 school year for 261 days. Employment shall be 261 days each year thereafter.

• Employment of Olivia Kessling as ECCAT special education/classroom/bus aide at Marlinton Elementary School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year for 200 days. Employment shall be 200 days each year thereafter.

• Employment of Alison Safrit as teacher of art at Pocahontas County High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year for 200 days. Employment shall be 200 days each year thereafter.

• Employment of Andrew Conover as custodian III at Pocahontas County High School, effective July 1, for the 2025-2026 school year for 220 days. Employment shall be 220 days each year thereafter.

• Requested transfer of Darlene Arbogast from teacher of special education/multi-categorical autism to teacher of CTE business management at Pocahontas County High School, for the 2025-2026 school year for 200 days. Employment shall be 200 days each year thereafter.

• Creation of position director of personnel, technology and student services.

• Employment of Allen Taylor as school bus operator for the activity run, effective for the 2025-2026 school year at a daily rate of pay for actual days worked prior to the school calendar year plus $60 per day based on 180 days of operation for days that activity runs are required.

• Employment of Sherry Radcliff, Diana Nelson and Greg Morgan as substitute teachers for Pocahontas County Schools, at state minimum professional sal-ary for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Employment of Sherry Radcliff and Renee D. Hill as substitute aides for Pocahontas County Schools, at state minimum service salary for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Employment of Scott Kelley as substitute bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools, at state minimum service salary for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Employment of Sherry Radcliff as substitute cook for Pocahontas County Schools, at state minimum service salary for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Employment of Sherry Radcliff, Pam Bennett and Mark Walton as substitute custodians for Pocahontas County Schools, at state minimum service salary for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Employment of Sherry Radcliff as substitute secretary/accountant for Pocahontas County Schools, at state minimum service salary for the 2025-2026 school year.

The next board meeting will be Tuesday, July 15, at 6 p.m., in the board of education conference room in Buckeye.