Panelists are seated on stage at the Second Annual Pearl S. Buck “Quality of Life” Seminar in the Hillsboro High School auditorium July 8, 1971. Pictured left to right: Connie Shearer, Home & Family Editor, Charleston Gazette; Ralph Hayes, Lewisburg, student at WVU; Dr. Anna W. Mow, Roanoke Va., author, lecturer, theologian; Harry M. Brawley, moderator, Charleston, Executive Secretary, West Virginia Educational Broadcast Authority; Pearl S. Buck, Philadelphia, Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winning author and humanitarian; Dr. Leonard Randolph, Washington D.C., Literature Program Director, National Endowment for the Arts; Scott Luther, Huntington High School, President of Student Body. Photograph by Miller Studio in Covington, Va. (Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Collection; ID: PSB000310)

