Laura Dean Bennett

Staff Writer

The Pocahontas County Opera House welcomed guests to its annual Season Preview party last Saturday night. This year, the event was even more special as it doubled as a 25th anniversary celebration of its performance series.

Like the eclectic shows that have been presented on the opera house stage over the last 25 years, the gathering brought together guests from far and wide for an evening to remember.

Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties were represented as well as our closest neighboring state, Virginia.

It was a sultry night, but attendees were welcomed by the cool of air conditioning, contrasting with a warm greeting from opera house board member Tim Wade.

“Come on in.” Wade exclaimed. “We’re glad you’re here!”

The room sparkled with silver décor and hummed with conversation.

Row upon row of twinkling white lights glittered overhead, reflecting the glow of the freshly refinished and polished wood floors.

The Season Preview Party offers an opportunity to get the glad rags on, eat, drink, be merry and get a glimpse of the shows that will be brought to the stage this upcoming season.

Built in 1910 by J.G. Tilton, during the heyday of the county’s lumber boom, the Pocahontas County Opera House originally hosted theatrical performances by artists from even as far away as New York City.

After the opera house closed, the grand old Victorian building was used for many varied purposes over the years – from a car dealership to lumber storage. It eventually fell into disuse and disrepair.

Its rebirth began when, in 1991, the building was purchased by the Pocahontas County Historic Landmarks Commission and an extensive renovation began.

The opera house was brought back to its former glory, took its rightful place on the National Register of Historic places and once again stands proudly at the heart of its community.

Since 1999, the opera house has hosted its annual performance series, featuring musical and theatrical performances by local, regional, nationally and even internationally acclaimed artists.

Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvre Saturday night while perusing the silent auction items and participated in a 50/50 drawing with all proceeds benefitting the Opera House.

There were two beautiful anniversary cakes and even a champagne toast offered by opera house director Brynn Kusic.

Kusic welcomed guests and briefly reviewed the history of the opera house, crediting Ruth Morgan for her extraordinary passion and commitment to its restoration.

“It’s truly unbelievable that the opera house not only presents an annual performance series, but also hosts a weekly radio show, a youth theater camp, community theater, and countless community events throughout the year,” Kusic explained.

“We are blown away by the support of our community and are looking forward to the next 25 years.”

At that, Kusic offered a silver anniversary toast.

All lifted their glasses and joined her as she said, “Let’s have a toast to the rebirth of the opera house and it’s first wonderful 25 years! And here’s to the next 25!”

After the applause died down, Kusic thanked the many friends, volunteers and patrons.

“We honestly couldn’t do it without all of your support,” she said.

Her remarks were followed by a screening featuring video presentations of the variety of entertainment that will be coming to the opera house stage. There will be new performers as well as old friends returning to their delighted fans.

Many guests remarked on how much they have enjoyed the entertainment brought to the opera house stage all these years and their anticipation for the new season.

Marlinton resident Liz Gay remembered Ruth Morgan’s contribution to bringing the opera house back to life, as well.

“I can remember when this place was a storage facility for Glades,” Gay said.

“And look at it now.

“I’ll always remember, when the opera house finally re-opened, there was Ruth Morgan proudly sitting in the middle of the room.

“I told her so many times, ‘We wouldn’t have this place if it wasn’t for you.”

Opera house board member Joe Miller echoed the sentiments of many.

“My wife and I first visited the opera house a few days after moving to Pocahontas County. We couldn’t believe this amazing place was here in this small rural county.

“I mean, Shakespeare, cellists, Charlie Chaplain films? That’s incredible!

“It’s such an honor to be able to help bring this breadth of arts and culture to our adopted home,” he concluded.

Janine Hooverman agreed.

Hooverman said she and her husband always look forward to attending opera house performances.

“It’s just amazing how much is going on in this little town!”

Aaron and Nicole Schwarz, who many know from their River Town Café, are loyal fans of opera house.

Aaron provided the hors d’oevres for the party and Nicole – a botany tech for the U.S. Forest Service – has been serving on the opera house board for two years.

“When we first moved here from Philadelphia, the opera house provided a place to come for something to do,” she said.

“Brynn makes everyone feel welcome and the shows are always really good!”

Another board member, Martha (Marty) Giddings, bustled around the room, making sure that all the guests were having fun.

Giddings said she’s proud to do her part on the opera house board.

“The arts are so very important to foster social connection in our community… to preserve and pay tribute to our cultural heritage and history and to allow for creative expression and self-discovery,” she said.

“I’m so honored to be serving with this amazing group of multi-talented and generous people.”

Kusic agreed, and again expressed her gratitude for the support of the community.

“It’s a testament to our community that we are celebrating a quarter of a century of hosting live music and community activity in our historic opera house.”