Portrait of the Rev. Harry Blackhurst Family seated in front of the Methodist parsonage at Arbovale, W.Va. in 1905. Rev. Blackhurst was the first pastor to occupy this parsonage. The house was built in 1894 and conveyed to the trustees of the Arbovale M. E. Church in 1903. Left to right: Henry, Lula Mae Burner Blackhurst, Alice, Allen, Rev. Harry Blackhurst, Ted and Victor. Bill is on a stool in front. The baby on his mother’s lap is Warren (Tweard) who was born at the parsonage in 1904. (Courtesy of Rebecca Sheets O’Brien; ID: PHP001319)

