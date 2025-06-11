Melondy Phillips

Staff Writer

For those who enjoy cilantro, its peppery lemon flavor goes very well with many food dishes such as salmon, guacamole, sauces and a variety of soups – such as my husband’s amazing chicken tortilla soup.

Cilantro, the leafy green part of the plant, has a long list of health benefits. The one that has stood out the most in recent years is its ability to remove heavy metal toxins from the body. Some of the other possible health benefits of cilantro include helping to control blood sugar, improve the immune system, fight infection, support skin and heart function, lower cholesterol, boost brain health and ease anxiety.

WebMD.com states, “Cilantro might help remove metals such as mercury, lead and aluminum from the body. Removing these metals from the body might help some antibiotics and antiviral medicines work better. Cilantro might also help eliminate certain bacteria that cause infections.” They also revealed that, “… several studies have connected eating cilantro with reduced symptoms of cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. In one study, cilantro extract reduced seizure attacks and prevented nerve-cell damage in rats. In another, when fresh cilantro leaves were added to the diets of laboratory mice, scientists saw improvements in their memory.”

Coriander is commonly used in meat dishes, sauces, pickles, and even some desserts – adding a warm nutty flavor that is slightly sweet and mildly citrus. But coriander also exhibits health benefits and has been used medicinally in many cultures. It has been shown so effective in lowering blood sugar that people who take diabetic medication are advised to use coriander with caution.

“A study in rats with obesity and high blood sugar found that a single dose (9.1 mg per pound of body weight or 20 mg per kg) of coriander seed extract decreased blood sugar by 4 mmol/L in 6 hours, similar to the effects of the blood sugar medication glibenclamide.” healthline.com

Coriander has antioxidant properties and may help improve heart health. The natural chemicals in coriander may dilate blood vessels and work like a diuretic. Heart disease appears to be lower in cultures where coriander is highly used.

Coriander is also used to relieve issues such as indigestion, anxiety, diabetes, constipation, parasite infections, skin irritation, irritable bowel syndrome and urinary tract infections.

Researchgate.net shows that both coriander and cilantro contain many vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium, zinc, vitamin C, and more. Cilantro also has vitamin A and several of the B vitamins while coriander is a source of essential fatty acids.

Coriander is considered possibly safe when taken in large quantities for medicinal use; however, it may interact with blood sugar and blood pressure medications by enhancing their effects. This interaction may cause dangerously low blood sugar and blood pressure which could result in fainting and other health concerns. There isn’t enough evidence about its safety when taking in large amounts while pregnant.

Coriander is not the same as Vietnamese coriander, which is also known as Rau Ram.

Cilantro is easy to grow and does well in a garden or in a container left in the kitchen. To harvest, cut the top of growing leaves about 2-3 inches above soil level. Leaving some behind allows the cilantro to produce more growth for another harvesting. Leave a portion of the cilantro patch uncut so it can flower and produce seeds. Allow the seeds to dry on the plant if possible. A mature seed producing plant may reach 2-3 feet in height, so plan for that. Once they have dried, or begin to dry, cut the stems below the seed heads and place in paper bag or other container. Gently knock out the dry seeds into the container. Keep some seeds for replanting and use the rest as coriander.