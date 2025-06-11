Thursday, June 11, 1925

Chief of Police John Waugh has bought the grocery and general merchandise business of P. C. Curry in the Odd Fellow -Woodman Building at the corner of Camden and Main. This is a good stand, and Mr. Waugh has had long business experience. F. D. Malcomb will have a position in Mr. Waugh’s store.

– – –

W. R. I. Waugh has bought the farm of the late George M. Kee, near Marlinton. This land joins the dairy farm of Mr. Waugh, and by its purchase, the two farms become one once more, as they were a generation or two ago. They make one of the best grazing farms in the whole county. Mr. Waugh is an industrious, practical farmer who has made a success in the dairy business, furnishing milk to this town.

– – –

There is a matter that I ought to lay before you for it affects my truthfulness. I have taken to driving an automobile. After that time off I took for being sick in April, I found that I was out of practice in walking and the courthouse seemed to be farther away than it used to be. And it is a mile anyway. And the farm is a mile the other say. So, I got out the democratic Ford and made my rounds in it, stopping at regular stations.

I got a taste of this luxurious life and lolled in the wagon like Cleopatra in her Nile boat. It was comfortable to talk to persons who hailed me if I had a soft seat to sit in. The practice of law in the country is made up largely in answering questions in transit. Clients prefer to wait until the attorney comes by and fire a question at him on the road. They remember what happened to the fly when he came into the parlor of the spider.

It finally occurred to me that I was adopting the same general plan of locomotion that John F. Wanless put into force after he had gotten up pretty well to old age. He used to attend court or come to the county seat in an open buggy and would drive around from place to place and talk to his friends and transact business from the buggy seat.

Wanless lived on his farm in the Hills all his life which totted up 92 years, when he passed out in 1922. He was a Union soldier. He was sheriff of the county. He was a man of positive character and one of the vivid citizens of a county noted for originality. They have about decided that the highest type of man cannot be produced without mountains…

CIRCUIT COURT

Grand jury empaneled, C. J. Richardson foreman, returned two felony indictments and 15 misdemeanor indictments.

State vs J. H. Smith, felony, plea guilty, one year in pen.

State vs Claude Tracy, plea guilty, $25 and 60 days in jail.

State vs John Blackburn, not guilty.

J. W. Yeager vs J. W. Milligan, judgment for defendant.

W. A. Bratton vs C. A. Yeager, judgment $100.

J. H. Ryder vs G. W. Bowling, judgment $95.66

State vs Charles Lee, bond forfeited.

State vs Hunter Thomas, guilty, paroled on account of youth and extenuating circumstances.

State vs Pat Cook, guilty $10 and 10 days.

State vs Moses Eye, plea guilty, $50 and three months.

State vs Amos W. Fertig, not guilty.

State vs Jesse Shrader and Leofund Shrader, not guilty.

State vs A. M. Kennedy, guilty, $5 and costs.

State vs Grady Hogsett and Dan Carpenter, not guilty.

State vs Albert Slaton, $5 and costs.

State vs R. M. Smith, $300 fine, two years in pen.

State vs E. D. Burner, guilty $50 and 30 days in jail.

State vs Fred Curry, guilty.

State vs V. M. Calhoun, not guilty.

State vs Charles Shields, not guilty.

State vs. Rosie Rucker, not guilty.

THIRTEEN PERSONS IN THE HOUSE

At M. M. Waddell’s, near Buckeye, on the Sandy Aul-ridge place, on Friday about 3 p.m., lightning struck the house…

It was a six-room house of brick and wood. It stood on a hill. It is a place of a remarkable view from which a great stretch of country can be seen including the Levels. It is near and above the Bridger Gap. A high aerial lookout.

The bolt struck the kitchen part and tore out the whole side of the house. There were four people in the kitchen who were stunned. One person’s hair was singed, and another’s face and neck were burned.

Waddell had a smoothing iron in his hand, an old-fashioned flat iron.

This iron was in the next room. Also, in this room his watch was hurled. His watch chain was on the kitchen porch and the watch went one way and the chain the other, the ring of the watch falling at his feet.

No big trees near the house, no fire followed the stroke.

It was a cause of 13 persons in a house in a thunderstorm. Moral.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Irvine, of Marlinton, a daughter.

Born To Mr. and Mrs. John Howard, of Buckeye, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Ervine, of Marlinton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ed C. Moore, of Marlinton, a son.

DIED

Mrs. F. M. Jackson at her home on Thorny Creek Mountain, near Clawson, after a long illness of tuberculosis. Her age was about 50 years. Burial at the Friel graveyard at Clawson.

– – –

The infant child of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Bonner, of Slaty Fork.