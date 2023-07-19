Titled “Forest Kellison, 4 H Club Member raising a sheep,” this picture was taken in Hillsboro, W.Va. by social pioneering photographer Lewis Wickes Hine on October 6, 1921. Young Forest Kellison is examining the quality of the fleece under direction of Harold Willey, Pocahontas County Farm Bureau Agent. The original photo and negative are housed at the Library of Congress. (Courtesy of National Child Labor Committee Collection, Library of Congress; Pres. Poca. ID: PHP003978)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at http://pocahontaspreservation.org/omeka/ Visit our website at PreservingPocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.