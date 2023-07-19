Thursday, July 19, 1973

Mrs. T. D. Moore got three ripe tomatoes on July 12. She was the last one in the neighborhood planting her garden and now has plenty of vegetables. She got these plants from Edgie Woods and planted them June 2.

ALL STARS

Marlinton All Stars Little League won the first game in the tournament by beating Quinwood All Stars. Score, 15-2.

Marlinton Little League All Stars: Phil Hill, Gary Cutlip, Tony Beverage, Keith Pondexter, Ronnie Sharp, Andy Landis, Jeff Barb, Frank Weir, David Phillipson, Tom Barnisky, Robert Simmons, Mike Phillips, Roger Petry, Danny Akers.

This is a well trained and managed group of Little Leaguers. Tom Saunders is in his first year working with Little League as manager. John Hayslett is coach and has 14 years of experience working with Little League.

FFA

William Beard, of Hillsboro, received the State Farmer Award at the State Future Farmers Camp at Jackson’s Mill last week. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Beard. Attending with him were Charles Wilfong, of Dunmore, and their advisor, Lee McMann.

DURBIN LIONS CLUB

The Durbin Lions Club met in the recreation room of the Durbin Methodist Church Tuesday evening, June 26, for their regular annual installation of officers meeting. Harry Hockenberry, Deputy District Governor, installed the following officers for the coming year: James Reep, president; Roger Bucklew, first vice president; Marvin Schumann, second vice president; Kenny Vance, secretary; Clarence Sheets, treasurer; A. S. Hill, tail twister; Fred Wimer, lion tamer; and Dick Reigel, Noble Fisher; Harold Crist and W. W. Hoover, Board of Directors.

Fred Wimer, a charter member of the Club, was presented with special rec-ognition for a perfect attendance record since the Club was organized in 1946. This means that he has attended 624 meetings without missing…

The club would give special thanks to the ladies of the Durbin and Bethel churches for the fine meals they have prepared.

DEATHS

Mrs. Margaret Alice Beverage, 90, of Huntersville; born at Monterey, Virginia, a daughter of the late Robert W. and Augusta Bird Lightner. She is survived by 12 children… Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Lillie Mae Ryder, 75, of Boyer, burial in the Boyer Cemetery.

– – –

Denver Hanson Irvine, 63, died at St Petersburg, Florida; born at Alderny, near Edray, a son of the late Henry H. and Lura S. Sharp Irvine. He was a World War II veteran. Interment in St. Petersburg, Florida.