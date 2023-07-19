Thursday, July 19, 1923

An automobile party from Lexington ate a picnic dinner at the Fair Grounds one day this week and enjoyed the fine bathing facilities. Picnic parties from near points are daily taking advantage of this fine public playground.

FAIR NOTES

John Bessling, landscape gardener, has been busy the past few weeks trimming the trees and shrubbery and putting things in shape generally at the Fair Grounds. It is just surprising the difference in appearance a few dollars will make when expended for a man who knows how to tidy things up…

The 1923 Fair catalog is now being distributed. As it was printed in The Times office, it may not be in very good taste to write too much about it in these notes. But it is a home product anyway. And lots of folks have been kind enough to say some mighty nice things about it…

It fell to this writer’s lot to have mailed out the catalogs to the 600 and more stockholders of the Fair. If you don’t believe that is a bunch of folks, come in and we’ll show you the list. That bunch can move anything by cooperation, and that is the key to the success which has made the Pocahontas County Fair the leading fair of the state…

YE OLDEN TIME EXHIBIT

The Old Time Exhibit during the 1922 Fair seemed to cause so much interest, that it has inspired the management to make this a permanent and continued part of the Fair.

Last year, being the 100th anniversary of the formation of Pocahontas county, it was meant as a centennial celebration and the exhibit was general and included all the utensils, tools and things used by the early settlers and pioneers, and we had a very creditable exhibit…

This year, we want to have an exhibit of quilts – bed quilts, pieced quilts, not coverlid nor counterpanes and such, but quilts which our great-grandmothers, grandmothers and mothers have spent hours, days and months cutting and sewing the pieces together and then when sufficient pieces were finished, they had an all day quilting party and invited the women from the hills and the levels, up the creek and down the creek, and off the flats and elsewhere, the quilting frame was ready and the day was spent in sitting around in sewing and talking until evening, and the quilt was a finished product, a thing of beauty. At night, the men of the neighborhood came and the day ended in a festival of fun. We all recall the familiar melody: “Aunt Dinah’s Quilting Party…

HUMAN NATURE

Senator Pat Harrison, of Mississippi, said in a Washington address: “I am an optimist, but at the same time, I always remember that human nature is human nature. Some optimists don’t.

“Judge Dallas Sanderson remarked learnedly to a jury in the midst of a case he was trying one morning: ‘Gentlemen of the jury, I would have you bear in mind that a witness may contradict himself without being a liar or having any intention of committing perjury. I, for example, would have sworn when I entered the court this morning that I had my watch in my vest pocket; but now I recall that I left it lying on the chiffonier in my room at home.’”

“Well, when the judge arrived home that evening, his wife said to him: ‘Dallas, Dear, what in the world made you so silly about that watch of yours, sending eight or nine men for it?’

‘Eight or nine men,’ gasped Judge Sanderson. ‘Goodness gracious! What did you do?’

‘Why, of course,’his wife answered, ‘I gave it to the first man who called for it.’”

DIED

Clyde Faulknier died Saturday, July 14, 1923, at Marlinton, after an illness of several weeks’ duration, aged 28 years. Burial on Monday afternoon at Mt. View Cemetery, after services at the Methodist Church… The burial was in the charge of the Order of Modern Woodmen.

The deceased was the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Faulknier, of Marlinton. He is survived by his parents, his wife and their two small children, and a number of brothers and sisters, among them being, Guy R. Faulknier and Mrs. C. C. Riley.

Mr. Faulknier was a hard working citizen, a consistent Christian and a member of the Methodist Church.