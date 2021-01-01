This beautiful panoramic photograph of Camp Watoga, Civilian Conservation Corps Company 1525, was taken by Cal Gay in 1933. Watoga is the largest of West Virginia’s state parks at 10,100 acres. Watoga is also among the oldest, dating back to the first land acquisitions by the West Virginia Game and Fish Commission in the 1920s. An initial 4,546 acres of former lumber company land was purchased from Watoga Land Association in January 1925 to create Watoga State Forest. The state purchased an additional 5,107 acres in August 1934 from the Maryland Lumber Company. (Photo Courtesy of Tom Shipley, Watoga State Park Collection; ID: PHP002435)

