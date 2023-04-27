Thursday, April 29, 1898

TALK OF WAR

WHILE THE American army is campaigning in Cuba, every soldier will be required to take a drink of whiskey before breakfast and a quinine pill. We regard this as a deep laid scheme to get men to enlist.

ALL ABLE bodied men between the ages of 18 and 45 belong to the United States Army, and are liable to be called upon for service.

THE CABINET has been put on a war footing. Secretary of State Sherman has resigned, as being too old for war, and is succeeded by Judge Day…

THE PRESIDENT’S proclamation calls for 125,000 volunteer troops to be concentrated at Washington, Richmond and Atlanta.

THE DEPARTMENT has decided to send arms to the Cuban insurgents at once.

ENGLAND HAS acted. She has declared her neutrality, and ordered our ships from her ports. Other European nations will be compelled to follow suit. In doing so, England has done all we could have asked of her.

“NINETY-EIGHT percent of genius is hard work,” says Thomas A. Edison, and he adds, “As for genius being inspired, inspiration is in most cases another word for perspiration.”

As the foremost example in the world of one type of genius, Mr. Edison is an authority on the subject, and his aphorism corroborates Johnson’s often-quoted definition of genius, “the infinite capacity for taking pains.”

GENIAL BOB BURDETTE echoes the lament of a vast number of people when he says, “Every day I am sorry for something I did yesterday, and live in a chronic state of remorse and hair-shirt. I only hope the day after I die I shall not be sorry I did it.”

THE MEMBERS of the Hinton Republican Company have fallen out and a lawsuit is pending as to who shall issue the paper. It is wonderfully strange what small things cause lawsuits at times. We once heard of a man suing another for trespass because the latter’s horse poked his head out of the stable window six inches over on his land. But the Hinton people are fighting over a smaller thing than that.

ORIN W. SLAVIN

Orin Watts Slavin was born in Pocahontas County January 29, 1875. He departed this life April 11, 1898, age 23 years, 2 months, 9 days. He was the oldest son of Winfield and Annie Slavin. He was a young man of promise, gifted mind, genial manners, well informed on the topics of the day. When only a boy, he was employed in the Times printing office and, afterwards, he and Mr. S. B. Scott published the Pocahontas Herald. He was full of hope and gave promise of doing something in the world.

Last spring brother Orin’s health began to decline, and he went to Kansas expecting the change to restore his health, and there he intended to go into business. Instead of improving he grew worse and, seeing that his end was near, he came back to the old home…

On Wednesday at 10 a.m. his funeral service was conducted at Marvin Chapel by his pastor… He was laid to rest in the Ruckman graveyard. The trailing arbutus was in full bloom close by his grave. It had been awakened from the sleep of winter to beauty and fragrance. Our brother’s body shall also awake and be glorified.

DEATH OF MRS. LIGON

At 2 o’clock Monday morning, Mrs. Sally Gatewood Ligon, wife of Dr. John Ligon, of Clover Lick, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loved ones…

We cannot refrain at this melancholy time from endeavoring to pay a tribute to the memory of the deceased, tho in doing so we realize how hopeless it is to express what we feel. Hers was a refined, sensitive, Christian spirit, and the effects of her influence will never die out. Her life lay in pleasant places, and she made such a home and reared such a family that even the casual visitor looked back on a visit to that household as one of the bright places in his life. The refining influences of her life were not confined to her own family, by any means. She had an instinctive dread of all that was low, evil or unbecoming, and her intellectuality enabled her to make this predominant feature of her nature very impressive… She was a loving wife, a devoted mother, a generous friend, an interesting companion, a famous housekeeper, as well as home- maker; and she is justly entitled to all the attributes.

At the time of her death she was in her fifty-sixth year. She was the daughter and only child by the first marriage of the late John W. Warwick. Almost her entire life was spent at Clover Lick, the most beautiful farm in Pocahontas County. She leaves surviving her her husband and seven daughters…

Mrs. Ligon was a member of the Episcopal church, and was buried from the beautiful church erected on the home place by herself and her husband. Long will she live in the memory of those who knew and loved her as one of the kindest, brightest and best women who ever lived…