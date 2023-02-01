William P. “Bill” McNeel took this photograph of the ice going out on the Greenbrier River in Marlinton on February 1, 1982. The view is looking north from the Marlinton bridge. To the left is U.S. Route 219/Seneca Trail where you can see cars on the shoulder of the road as folks parked to watch and listen. Of note is that the houses along the roadway are no longer there. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS004605)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.