Joseph L. “Joe” Laskey, 81, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Stonerise Lewisburg Nursing Home in Ronceverte.

Born June 6, 1941, at Titusville, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Joseph Laskey, Sr. and Martha Harkless Laskey Black.

Joe was a 1959 graduate of Townville, Pennsylvania High School.

On April 26, 1975, he married Sue C. Dunkle Laskey, who survives.

Joe worked for C.J. Clark (Hanover Shoe), owned and operated J.S. Home Theater and Laundry and retired from Denmar Correctional Center. He was a member of the Marlinton Lions Club and New Hope Lutheran Church at Minnehaha Springs.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Laskey.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, John Laskey, and wife, Barbara, of Apex, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Peggy Jo Pitsenbarger, of Franklin; and a number of nieces and nephews in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastors Jason and Jess Felici officiating.

Graveside service and interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin.

Memorials may be made to the Marlinton Lions Club, c/o Phyllis Lucas, 2637 Sunset Road, Marlinton, WV 24954 or New Hope Lutheran Church, 9280 Huntersville Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.

