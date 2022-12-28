This winter scene in Huntersville shows the young pine grove above the Carl Hand property in the late 1930s. Happy New Year from Preserving Pocahontas! (Photo courtesy of Laura Defibaugh McLaughlin, Eula Gibson Collection, ID: PHP000965)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.