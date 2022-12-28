James Robert “Jim Bob” McLaughlin, 43, of Arbovale, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at home.

Born February 1, 1979, in Elkins, he was a son of Deborah Jean Puffenbarger Maxwell and the late Larry Neal McLaughlin.

Jim Bob was a logger. He loved the woods, and hunting and fishing. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, generosity and his willingness to help anyone.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James “Puffy” and Betty Puffenbarger; and paternal grandparents, Lee and Dessie McLaughlin.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lisa D. Furr McLaughlin; daughters, Haylee McLaughlin and Gracie McLaughlin; son, Ethan McLaughlin; step-daughter, Jayden Bennett; step-son, Brodie Bennett; uncle and aunt, Allen “Buster” and Tammy Bennett; cousin, Michael and Ruth Vandevender; brother-in-law, Eric Furr, and wife, Tiffany; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Carl Greathouse officiating.

