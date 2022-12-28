In the Mayor’s office, January makes me think about Fourth of July Fireworks. Now is the time to sign contracts or decide on an alternative, like we did in 2022.

If you recall in 2020, the minimum show was raised to $10,000, and I said thanks, but no thanks.

I share this, because I have been asked, “How does Alderson put on such a 4th of July celebration,” with fireworks? So, I inquired at Alderson, and asked the same question. How does your town manage the 4th of July activities?

I found out it is all paid for with local fundraising events and donations. Mostly by the annual “rubber-duck-pick-up on the Greenbrier,” and that (the mayor said) takes a lot of coordination. The city does not pay for fireworks.

So, hint-hint, Marlinton. To everyone who enjoys fireworks and wants to see fireworks in Marlinton in 2023, may I make a suggestion?

Someone needs to please adopt this program and start putting a plan together now. If not for 2023, at least for 2024.

Happy New Year.

Sam