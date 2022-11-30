Jane Price Sharp, Editor of The Pocahontas Times, with Jean-Claude Killy in the lodge at Snowshoe Ski Resort in the late 1970s. Killy, a French former World Cup Alpine ski racer and triple Olympic champion, dominated the sport in the late 1960s. The developers of Snowshoe Mountain hired him as a special advisor to design the long, steep trail which would later be named Cupp Run. Jean-Claude Killy returned often to Snowshoe Mountain for the Killy Challenge, and most likely this photo was taken on one of those trips, as he was often photographed by The Pocahontas Times Editor. After skiing all around the world, Killy referred to Cupp Run as one of his 12 favorite runs in the world. A painting of Jean-Claude Killy skiing on the West Virginia slope hung above the fireplace at the Marlinton Motor Inn for decades. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS004480)

