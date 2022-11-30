Thursday, November 30, 1972

DEER HUNTERS

Wayne Jackson decided he wouldn’t go deer hunting this year, but his son finally convinced him he should go along and keep the fires going in camp while the others hunted. So he did. They arrived in camp a little late, it being necessary for Junior to do some work Monday morning. Everyone took to the woods, leaving Wayne to keep the camp warm. He went to the door to rid himself of some tobacco juice and what do you think he saw? A nice 8-point buck. He quickly brought it down. On his 73rd birthday, too.

CHRISTMAS PARADE

There was a big crowd in town Friday for the Jaycees’ Christmas Parade and Lighting Ceremony. The first place winner in the Parade with a $15 prize was A-Jad’s Variety Store; second with a $10 prize was the Pocahontas Pixies Senior 4-H Club; and third with a $5 prize was the Marlinton 4-H Club, Older Youth.

Winners of the Gift Certificates were:

Sis’s Drive Inn, 4 chicken dinners, Maude Welder, Marlinton.

The Diner, dinner for two, Cheryl Conrad, Kernersville, N. C.

Tom Thumb, $10 food or pool, Maude Evans, Marlinton.

Lang’s Dress Shop, $10 merchandise, Butch Perry, Marlinton.

The Grill, $10 in trade, Lena Weatherholt, Marlinton.

A & P, $10 merchandise, Donald L. Sharp, Marlinton.

Western Auto, $15 merchandise, Andy Landis, Marlinton.

Royal Drug Store, $15 merchandise, Karen Galford, Marlinton.

Ben-Wood Market, $5 merchandise, Henry Astin, Marlinton.

Southern States, $10 merchandise, Dennis Wilfong, Marlinton.

J&P Furniture, $10 merchandise, Debra Simmons, Marlinton.

A-Jad’s Variety Store, $15 merchandise, Cathy Waugh, Virginia.

People’s Store, $10 merchandise, John Hayslett, Marlinton.

Home Products Market, $10 merchandise, Lena Weatherholt.

Waugh’s Gulf Station, $5 gas, Bob Rose, Marlinton.

The Dever Store, $15 merchandise, Dale Sheets, Marlinton.

H-P Store, $10 merchandise, Nola Rose, Marlinton.

C-J Store, $10 merchandise, Mary Broce, Buckeye.

Wooddell’s Jewelry, $20 merchandise, Donald Sharp, Marlinton.

Harper’s Men Shop, $10 merchandise, Edna Sharp, Marlinton.

The Smokehouse, Butane lighter, Howard Keeler, Buckeye.

Central Service Station, Front end alignment, Dot Cutlip, Marlinton.

Ervine’s Esso, Transistor Radio, Sis Kershner, Buckeye.

Wyatt’s Amoco, Grease Job and Oil Change, Barbara Bailey, Marlinton.

The Pocahontas Times, year’s subscription, Richard Jordan, Marlinton.

Curry’s Super Market, $10 merchandise, Lillie Mae Gaylor, Huntersville.

C. J. Richardson, $20 merchandise, Virginia Young, Marlinton.

Shraders’ 5¢-to-$1, $5 merchandise, Theresa Rudd, Marlinton.

Pocahontas Pharmacy, $15 merchandise, Agnes McCloud, Marlinton.

First National Bank, $25 bond, Bus Long, Marlinton.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lee McGee, of Marlinton a daughter, named Heather Joy.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Poage, of Mill Point, a son, named Donald Eugene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Chacanaca, of Cass, a son. The mother is the former Pauletta Sullivan.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Sisler, of Bartow, a son. The mother is the former Marilyn Hawkins.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James W. Jones, Jr., of Fayetteville, a daughter, named Lisa Renee

DEATH

George Stepto Washington, 78, of Seebert, died at his home November 25, 1972. Born in Culpeper, Virginia, June 15, 1894, he was a son of the late Arthur and Ada Washington. He was an active member of the Pleasant Green United Methodist Church and a veteran of World War I… Funeral service was held Tuesday afternoon at the Pleasant Green United Methodist Church at Seebert Lane by Rev. Sanford Boggs. Eulogy was given by the Rev. Howard W. Hinson. Burial was in Pleasant Green Cemetery.