Claude E. “Pappy” Sharp, 90, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Born December 19, 1931, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Milburn and Pearl Beverage Sharp.

Pappy was a member of the First Baptist Church – Huntersville and an Honorary Member of the Pocahontas Nicholas Coon Hunters Association. He was also a coalminer, logger and a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Graham Sharp; step-daughter, Billie Gay Jarvis; sisters, Eula Moore, Ann Hannah, Jennie Cutlip, Margaret Channell and Dolly McComb; and brothers, Carl Sharp and Johnny Sharp.

Survivors include daughters, Sherry Wilfong, and husband, Ronnie, and Dawna Cook, and husband, Mark; son, Claude E. Sharp Jr., and wife, Doris, all of Marlinton; step-daughter, Parlena Johnson; and step-son, Jimmy Counts, both of Florida; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Edna Webb and Nancy Hager, both of Marlinton, and Eva Jane Madron, of Dunmore; brothers, Ralph Sharp, of Dunmore, and Ray, and wife, Linda Sharp, of Marlinton.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Bailey officiating.

In keeping with his wishes, the body was cremated.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com