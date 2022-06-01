Old Watoga School, photographed by Ruth Taylor in 2011, stands in what was the old lumber town of Watoga, near Seebert and Watoga State Park. According to “History of Pocahontas County, West Virginia 1981” the school was in use by 1908. After the mill shut down the land was sold to the Watoga Land Association which attempted to develop a community for black people. Thus the school was changed to one for black students. It was closed in 1942. (Courtesy of Ruth Taylor: ID: PHP000405)

