Marshall Dale Clutter, age 68, of Hillsboro, went home to his heavenly loved ones Monday, May 30, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born October 10, 1953, in Richwood, he was a son of the late Calvin and Mary Walker Clutter.

Marshall spent most of his life working in masonry and was an employee of C.W. Wright until his recent illness.

He was a Pocahontas County High School graduate, Class of 1972. Marshall loved to hunt and spent many hours in the field looking for that big buck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kalena Marie Clutter; a sister, Gloria Kay “Cookie” Clutter; and a brother, Robert Clutter.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Nathaniel (Carrie) Clutter, of Hillsboro; daughter, Bethany Clutter, of Hillsboro; sisters, Patricia (Gary) Carpenter, of Dover, Pennsylvania, Cynthia Johnson, of Marlinton, and Phyllis Belcher, of Maryland; six grandchildren, Ally, Reece, Brynn, Kameran, Kaydence and Wiley; and his significant other, Lucinda “Irene” Winkler, of Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincere thanks for the expressions of sympathy during this difficult time.

Graveside service will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Church Cemetery at Bruffey Creek with Pastor Tim Scott officiating.

VanReenen Funeral Home is in charge of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the cemetery upkeep at Emmanuel Church c/o Dennis Vaughan 4108 Lobelia Road, Hillsboro, WV.