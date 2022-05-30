Robert “Bob” Clyde Warren, 79, of Minnehaha Springs, peacefully passed away in his sleep Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Hertford, North Carolina.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at noon at McElwee Cemetery at New Hope Lutheran Church, 9280 Huntersville Road in Minnehaha Springs, with Paul Peaden officiating, and military honors will be accorded by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

