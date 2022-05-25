Debra “Debbie” Kay Hiner King, 61, of Mountain Grove, Virginia, peacefully passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, surrounded by love in her home where she has resided for the past 40 years.

Born June 2, 1960, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Calvin Lee and Edna Marie Wanless Hiner.

Debbie was a graduate of Bath County High School – Class of 1978. Following graduation, she married her high school sweetheart and began working at Virginia Power and soon thereafter started a family.

She enjoyed gardening and photography, but above all Debbie loved to cook for her family and friends. She was a talented musician and played the keyboard for her church for many years. She was also a respected youth pastor and an inspiration to all she spoke with and taught. Debbie will forever be remembered for her heart of gold and her homemade biscuits.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Sue Hoffman.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gene; daughter, Suzee Lock, and husband, Rory, of Boston, Massachusetts; son, Scott King, and wife, Holly, of Gunnison, Colorado; brother, Calvin Edward “Eddie” Hiner, of North Carolina; sisters, Cindy Ray, of Mountain Grove, Virginia, and Libby Ailstock, of Alleghany County, Virginia; grandchildren, Theodore Henry Lock, Henry “Huck” Eugene King and Ruby Claire Lock; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Debbie’s life was held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Mountain Grove Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mountain Grove Fire Department, 8 Grove Lane, Warm Springs, Va. 24484.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com