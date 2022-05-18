Bob (George Robert) Gay with his grandmother, Lucy Livesay Gay, who was married to Levi Gay, Sr. The photograph was taken by Fannie Golden in 1912 on a street in Marlinton, W.Va. (Pocahontas Co. Historical Society, Fannie Golden Overholt Collection, ID: PHS006042)

