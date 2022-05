Gwendolyn Blackhurst Friel, age 81, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Merrill Gardens Memory Care in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Friends may call from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Marlinton United Methodist Church with Butch Michael officiating.