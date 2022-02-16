<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Pres.-Poca-2.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="407" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-85480" \/>\r\n\r\nCelebrating Black History Month. Summers Lacy, of Seebert, W.Va., is seen here driving a horse- pulled wagon, possibly in Marlinton. Mr. Lacy was born in Pocahontas County on September 10, 1882 to Benjamin and Sally Grant Lacy. He married Ms. Emma D. Wheeler, of Brownsburg, on April 10, 1918. Pinkney Summers Lacy died in the Denmar Sanitarium on July 30, 1940 at the age of 58. He is buried in Pleasant Green Cemetery on Seebert Road near Hillsboro. (Preserving Pocahontas Archives, ID: PHP001175)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.\r\n
Leave a Reply