[caption id="attachment_85393" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/pres.-poca-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="961" class="size-full wp-image-85393" \/> Unidentified Man \u2013 circa 1902[\/caption]\r\n\r\nCelebrating Black History Month. This unidentified man probably lived in the northern part of Pocahontas County. The photograph was taken by Festy Yokum between 1899 and 1907. Yokum was well known locally for his portraits of people living in that area of the county at that time. Please contact Preserving Pocahontas if you have any information to help identify the photograph. (Pocahontas Co. Historical Society Collection, ID: PHP003414)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
