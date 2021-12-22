<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/Pres.-Poca-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="461" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-84545" \/>\r\n\r\nThis year\u2019s Christmas card comes from Neal, Ruth and Jane Pritchard, of Buckeye, in 1962. It pictures little Jane Pritchard beside the Christmas tree. Preserving Pocahontas wishes you and yours a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. (Photo Courtesy of Jane Pritchard, ID: PHP002749)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
