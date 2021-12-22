Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s a question every child has pondered at Christmastime \u2013\u00a0is there a Santa Claus? Curious little minds try to find logic in the stories of a magical jolly man, in his flying sled led by eight reindeer, who delivers presents to all the good little boys and girls on Christmas Eve.\r\n\r\nIn 1897, one little girl \u2013\u00a0eight-year-old Virginia O\u2019Hanlon, of Manhattan, New York \u2013\u00a0set out to have that question answered once and for all.\r\n\r\nShe asked her father, Philip, who suggested she write a letter to one of New York\u2019s most prestigious newspapers, The Sun, because he assured her, \u201cIf you see it in The Sun, it\u2019s so.\u201d\r\n\r\nVirginia\u2019s handwritten letter arrived on the desk of editor Francis Pharcellus Church, who rose to the occasion and wrote the now famous editorial known as \u201cYes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe editorial was published September 21, 1897, and was unsigned by Church, who did not want his named attached to it. A known cynic and atheist, Church was better known as a war correspondent during the Civil War than a man who would take the time to answer an eight-year-old\u2019s question about Santa Claus.\r\n\r\nBut he did answer and, to this day, the editorial is the most reprinted editorial in newspaper history.\r\n\r\nThe editorial has spawned children\u2019s books, television shows and movies and continues to answer the age-old question that children continue to ponder.\r\n\r\nBelow is the full editorial, including Virginia\u2019s letter.\r\n\r\nIs There a Santa Claus?\r\n\r\nWe take pleasure in answering at once and thus prominently the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun:\r\n\r\n\u201cDear Editor: I am eight years old.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cSome of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cPapa says \u2018If you see it in the Sun it\u2019s so.\u2019\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cPlease tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?\r\n\r\n\u201cVirginia O\u2019Hanlon\r\n\r\n\u201c115 West Ninety-Fifth Street.\u201d\r\n\r\nVirginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe ecept they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensive by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men\u2019s or children\u2019s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.\r\n\r\nYes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.\r\n\r\nNot believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that\u2019s no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.\r\n\r\nYou may tear apart the baby\u2019s rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world, which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, Virginia, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding.\r\n\r\nNo Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.\r\n\r\nThank you to June Jonese for sharing her long-held copy of this treasure, which she found in her mother\u2019s scrapbook.\r\n
