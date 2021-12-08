[caption id="attachment_84328" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/Pres.-Poca..jpg" alt="" width="600" height="449" class="size-full wp-image-84328" \/> Riverside in Winter \u2013 circa 1925[\/caption]\r\n\r\nWell-known local photographer Harvey Bright captured this quiet winter scene in Riverside above Marlinton on the Greenbrier River. Look closely and you will see a couple in a horse-drawn carriage coming down the street toward the camera. (Harvey Bright Collection, Courtesy of Ellen Doyle and Ruth Friel, ID: PHP000043)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available. \r\n
Leave a Reply