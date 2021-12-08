Thursday, December 9, 1921\r\n\r\nFor the last six weeks, it has been raining and the skin of the earth is pretty well saturated. If we had only believed that the Lord would provide, how much we would all have enjoyed the fine weather of the spring, summer and fall. But the thirsty land got on our nerves and the falling springs filled us all with fear and apprehension. In a mountain country like ours, the fact that we can usually count on rains to keep everything fresh and beautiful in the warm months is the one thing that we have over and above the easy life in the lowlands.\r\n\r\nOne man of mature years was so much affected by the continued drought that he allowed that it looked like the beginning of the end of the world. It is one of the most difficult matters to remember as we get near the end of our earthly tether, that we ourselves are getting old and are failing and not the world.\r\n\r\nSeek ye the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he is near.\r\n\r\nLet the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts and let him return unto the Lord, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon\u2026\u201d\r\n\r\nCHRISTMAS MAILS\r\n\r\nA greater effort than ever is being made this year to induce patrons of the post office, that is, everybody, to mail their packages early in the month of December, appropriately marked, that they are not to be opened until Christmas.\r\n\r\nThe Christmas flood has become a recognized institution in this country, and it is a great question how to handle it to the satisfaction of the people. It is important to you that the Christmas mail reaches its destination in time. If you live in a town no bigger than this, or in the country, you know that your packages will be accepted and mailed when you reach the office. But you should remember that unless you mail early in the month that the package may be caught in a jam and delayed.\r\nThe postal service is like a river system\u2026\r\n\r\nWeather\r\n\r\nS. L. Brown, local weather observer, reports as follows for the month of November: The hottest was 70 degrees on the 18th and the coldest 12 degrees on the 11th and 13th. The average for the month was 38.5 degrees. The greatest daily range of temperature was 38 degrees on the 22nd, from 20 to 58. The total rainfall was 4.44 inches\u2026 A thunderstorm and sleet on the 16th. \r\n\r\nGAME NOTES\r\n\r\nRimfire Hamrick, the game warden over in Webster County, got enthusiastic and gave it out to the newspapers that it was his opinion there were a thousand deer in the woods of Webster County. The ensuing rush of hunters was in the nature of an invasion. The states of Ohio and Kentucky were largely represented by about a regiment each, and the Tug River country was especially strong in responding to the invitation. However, they were all bear hunters. The local wardens called for help to repel the invaders, and State Warden Geo. W. Sharp came on the scene with a lot of State Policemen. There immediately followed a great exodus of the bear hunters. A company of State Constables is now stationed in the Gauley Country and will probably stay there a good part of the winter. The deer in large numbers are really in the Black Forest, and the Game Commission is determined to protect them.\r\n\r\nDIED\r\n\r\nAllan R. Kennison died at his home at Kennison Monday, December 5, 1921. His age was more than 80 years. His death was due to the infirmities of age. Burial at the Brick Church cemetery on Wednesday afternoon. Mr. Kennison was a veteran of the Confederate army, and one of the best citizens of the county. In religion, he was a Presbyterian, and for many years a ruling elder. He is survived by his wife. Among their children are Rev. Summers Kinnison, DeKalb, Plummer and Richard Kennison, and Mrs. A. E. Irvine.\r\n\r\nMEMORIAL\r\n\r\nOn November 8, 1921, William Hoover died at his home at Slaty Fork. His age was twenty-four years, ten months and eight days. He had been in failing health for some time. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. G. C. Hoover.\r\n\r\nOn June 15, 1920, he married Otia S. Buzzard, daughter of J. H. Buzzard, of Huntersville. He leaves his wife, father, mother, eight sisters and four half sisters and a host of friends to mourn his departure.\r\n\r\nMr. Hoover told his wife and mother he was ready for the change and said he had asked Jesus to take him home. Oh, what a consoling thought to know that after all of life\u2019s cares and sorrows and disappointments, our dear one is at rest. Faith, that beacon of hope, lifts our souls higher and higher as our hold on life grows lighter, and we feel the dawn of immortality. That while green grass will cover the grave of our departed friend, blue skies bend over it, sweet birds sing near it, and the place be hallowed ground \u2013 yet greener than the grass, fairer than the skies, sweeter than the birds and more hallowed than the grave itself, will be his fragrant memory enshrined in our heart of hearts. And we have the consolation that someday we will join him in that home where partings never come. \u2013 Z
