On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Members of the Poca- hontas County community will have the opportunity to gather to honor veterans during the holiday season as part of the annual Wreaths Across America Day in conjunction with the annual wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery.\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corp will conduct the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony this year at the Arbovale Main Cemetery on Saturday, December 18, starting promptly at noon.\r\n\r\nEight ceremonial wreaths will be placed to remember all soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, spacemen, coastguardsmen and merchant marines who served, to honor their sacrifices, and to teach our younger generations about the high cost of our freedoms.\r\n\r\nSpecially designated wreaths for the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and POW\/ MIA will be placed on memorials during a ceremony that will be coordinated simultaneously at over 2,700 participating locations across the nation. \r\n\r\nIn 2020, more than 2.3 million wreaths were placed nationwide, by more than 800,000 volunteers, as part of the Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor and Teach our new generations about the value of freedom.\r\n\r\nWreaths across America TM is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman, Morrill Worcester, in 1992.
Leave a Reply