<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Pres.-Poca-3.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="662" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-84218" \/>\r\n\r\nRev. Richard Newkirk and family at a Marlinton Presbyterian Church Christmas Party in 1979. Left to right: Rev. Newkirk, wife, Paula, son, Mark, and daughter, Elizabeth. (Pearl Carter Ward Collection, ID: PHP001999)\r\n\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
