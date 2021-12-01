According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:\r\n\r\nIn Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley\u2019s court:\r\n\r\nTaylor H. Alderman, 18, of Durbin, pleaded no contest November 16 to a charge of shooting a compound bow within 25 yards of a vehicle.\u00a0 She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJonathan Andrew Moore, 27, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty November 30 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nTravis M. Waybright, 35, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty November 30 to a charge of possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in passenger area of motor vehicle on public highway. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDawna Jo Cook, 65, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty November 1 to a charge of left of center. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nIn Magistrate Jennifer Dunz\u2019s court:\u00a0\r\n\r\nJeffrey W. Beverage, 53, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty November 18 to charges of shooting within 25 yards of a vehicle and failure to field tag deer. He was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJared M. Brown, 25, of Elkview, pleaded no contest November 24 to a charge of failure to field tag deer. He was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nCinda Renee Cassell, 45, of Beverly, pleaded guilty November 29 to charges of operation of vehicle without evidence of registration and no vehicle insurance. She was assessed $560.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJustin Jackson, 20, of Durbin, pleaded no contest November 29 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJacob Mader, 28, of Norfolk, Virginia, pleaded guilty November 15 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nBrittany D. Matheny, 22, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest November 3 to a charge of possession of marijuana. She was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nForrest Lester Mullenax, 63, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty November 12 to a charge of failure to use required signals. He was assessed $189.41 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nLawrence E. Nelson, 83, of Charleston, pleaded no contest November 30 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nEli Payne Pritt, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty November 12 to charges of no MVI inspection sticker and knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $410.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nCalvin Donald Ray, 59, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty November 30 to a charge of loaded gun\/crossbow in vehicle during prohibited hours. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nColin H. Costigan, 23, of Yorktown, Virginia, pleaded guilty October 27 to a charge of operation of vehicle without evidence of registration. He was assessed $189.41 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nCamie C. Rider, 19, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest November 23 to a charge of driving while license is suspended\/revoked. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nChristopher Patrick Riffe, 21, of Durbin, pleaded guilty November 9 to charges of no certificate of insurance and operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $560.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n
