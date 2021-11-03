[caption id="attachment_83886" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Pres.-Poca.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="890" class="size-full wp-image-83886" \/> Installing Ski Lift \u2013 Snowshoe 1981[\/caption]\r\n\r\nA helicopter is being used to install the lifts on the Widowmaker Slope at Snowshoe Ski Resort on Cheat Mountain. This photograph was taken by William P. McNeel of The Pocahontas Times on September 24, 1981. (Pocahontas Co. Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS004524)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
