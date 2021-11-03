NOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, Monday, December 27, 2021\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14312\r\nAPPOINTMENT DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2021\r\nESTATE NAME: BLANCHE L. GARRETT\r\nANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:\tTimothy Alan Jarrett\r\n\tP. O. ESTATE NUMBER: 14303
ESTATE OF: EARL DOUGLAS COLEMAN
EXECUTRIX:	Sandra Poff
	8 Zebra Ct.
	Palm Coast, FL 32164-5214

ESTATE NUMBER: 14308
ESTATE OF: EUGENE WILLIAM WILFONG
EXECUTRIX:	Angelena Williamson
	1248 Little Sandy Creek Road
	Bruceton Mills, WV 26525

ESTATE NUMBER: 14311
ESTATE OF: RUBY MAY WARNER
ADMINISTRATRIX:	Barbara Darlene Ryder
	208 Waybright Rd. 
	Bartow, WV 24920-8033
Subscribed and sworn to before me on October 22, 2021.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
10/28/2c Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. First Publication Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Claim Deadline: Monday, Monday, December 27, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14310
APPOINTMENT DATE: OCTOBER 19, 2021
ESTATE NAME: NANCY SUE HAMMER
ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:	Candace L. Myers
	28221 Clarksburg Road
	Damascus, MD 20872-1304
Subscribed and sworn to before me on October 20, 2021.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
10/28/2c Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n10\/28\/2c\r\n\r\nPOSITION AVAILABLE\r\nThe Town of Marlinton is seeking a Full-TIme Floodplain Manager.\r\nThe Floodplain Manager is responsible for implementing the Town\u2019s Floodplain ordinance. \r\nQualified candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid West Virginia driver\u2019s license and agree to complete State-required training in floodplain management. The successful candidate must pass a background check.\r\nSalary will be based on experience, and benefits will be provided.\r\nThe position will remain open until filled.\r\nSubmit applications\/r\u00e9sum\u00e9s to:\r\nTown of Marlinton\r\n709 Second Avenue\r\nMarlinton, WV 24954\r\nor email townofmarlinton@frontiernet.net\r\nFor more information, call 304-799-4315.\r\nThe Town of Marlinton is an equal opportunity employer.\r\n10\/28\/2c\r\n\r\nPOSITION AVAILABLE\r\nThe Town of Hillsboro is in search of a Wastewater\/Water\/Maintenance Operator.\r\nPlease contact the town office at 304-653-4005 for more information.\r\nApplications may be picked up outside the door at the Hillsboro Town Office.\r\nAll applications must be returned by Monday, November 8, 2021.\r\n10\/28\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE\r\nOn behalf of The Selective Service System (SSS) the Pocahontas County Commission is seeking applicants to serve as uncompensated members of the SSS Board.\r\nYOU MUST: \r\na. be a citizen of the United States; \r\nb. be at least 18 years of age; \r\nc. resident in the county in which the Board has jurisdiction; \r\nd. be able to devote sufficient time to accomplish Board Member duties; \r\ne. be willing to apply the SSS law and regulations fairly and uniformly; and \r\nf. be registered with the SSS, if required to do so. \r\nFor more information, please contact the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at 304-799-4549 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday.\r\nWalt Helmick, President\r\nPocahontas County Commission\r\n10\/28\/2c
