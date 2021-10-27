[caption id="attachment_83793" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/PRes.-Poca-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="467" class="size-full wp-image-83793" \/> Thornwood Store - 1916[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe photo is titled \u201cInterior of Store \u2013 Thornwood, W.Va.\u201d and shows two men posing for the photograph taken in 1916. Louis Clinton Wright delivered goods from the store to the logging camps. Thornwood was originally called Dunlevie and is located on the east fork of the Greenbrier River near Bartow. (Courtesy of Louis B. Wright, ID: PHP000051)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
