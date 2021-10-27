Breast Cancer Awareness Walk held on the GRT\r\n\r\nIn honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Pocahontas Memorial Hospital and Pocahontas County Parks and Rec held their second Breast Cancer Awareness Walk last week on the Greenbrier River Trail.\u00a0 The two-mile walk featured educational signs with breast cancer facts and prevention tips.\u00a0 Walkers who participated received free T-shirts.\r\n\r\nBrooke Burns, Program Coordinator at Parks and Rec, and Susan Wilkins, Public Relations Coordinator at PMH, organized the walk to spread education and awareness in a COVID-19 conscious (and cautious) way.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWith so many of our joint programs being cancelled last year, Brooke and I were trying to think outside the box to recognize this important month,\u201d \u00a0Wilkins said.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nLast year\u2019s event was such a success the pair decided to make the walk bigger and better this year.\u00a0New signage was obtained and added to the line up to keep the walk fresh for repeat participants; and free T-shirts were promised to the first fifty participants.\r\n\r\nForty-seven people came out to walk, including two young boys who walked for their mothers who could not attend.\u00a0A free will donation was collected with the proceeds being given to Pocahontas County High School for its donation to Bonnie\u2019s Bus.\u00a0 Making this year\u2019s walk even more special, community member Melodie Wallace made gift bags for breast cancer survivors who participated.\u00a0\r\n\r\nOverall rates of breast cancer occurrences in the United States are decreasing, but it is still the second leading cause of death among women, according to the American Cancer Society.\u00a0One in every eight women has the chance of developing breast cancer sometime in her life.\u00a0 Over three-fourths of the breast cancers diagnosed each year occur in women who are 50 or older; that\u2019s why it is extremely important to get a mammogram every year after the age of 40.\u00a0 For women ages 20 to 39, mammograms are recommended every three years.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nRegular mammograms are even more important for women who smoke. The National Cancer Institute recently reported that there is a direct correlation between smoking cigarettes and increased risks for developing breast cancer.\u00a0 In addition to causing lung cancer, tobacco use also increases one\u2019s chances of developing cancers of the mouth, lips, nose and sinuses, voice box, throat, esophagus, stomach, pancreas, kidney, bladder, uterus, cervix, colon\/rectum and ovary, as well as acute myeloid leukemia.\u00a0 It also raises the risk of many other health problems, including heart and lung diseases.\r\n
Leave a Reply