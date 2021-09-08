[caption id="attachment_83010" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Pres.-Poca.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="406" class="size-full wp-image-83010" \/> Leeta Killingsworth \u2013 M.H.S. 1967[\/caption]\r\n\r\nMrs. Leeta (Beard) Killingsworth, Home Economics Teacher at Marlinton High School for 40 years, seated at her desk in the year she retired. The photo was taken for the 1967 MHS Year Book. (Courtesy of Tom Walker, ID: PHP0030485)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
