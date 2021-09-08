Not many events burn a collective memory into the minds of a nation\u2019s people. For those of us, who were of age, September 11, 2001 was such an event.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nLest we forget \u2013 a Remembrance Ceremony of 9-11 will be held Friday, September 10, at 5 p.m., at the Gazebo on Main Street in Marlinton.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County Honor Corps will be in attendance to present a 21-gun salute.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIt is hard to believe that 20 years have passed since that fateful fall day that, literally, changed the world as we had known it.\r\n\r\nWe must never forget. Many lessons should have been learned from that day. Sadly, most have been forgotten.\u00a0\r\n\r\nDo you remember that people immediately pulled together to help others in any way they could?\r\n\r\nDo you remember members of Congress gathering on the steps of our nation\u2019s capitol, and singing God Bless America?\r\n\r\nNo Democrats.\u00a0\r\n\r\nNo Republicans.\u00a0\r\n\r\nJust Americans.\u00a0\r\n\r\nStanding together.\u00a0\r\n\r\nDo you remember, everywhere you looked, you saw an American Flag waving?\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nHow many understood this was evidence of Americans saying to the world, we are still here, and we are still standing.\u00a0\r\n\r\nNow, however well intended, we have the picture of what kneeling looks like. Worse yet, what it has done to our society.\u00a0\r\n\r\nWe need to remember. We need to understand there is a reason our nation\u2019s motto is \u201cUnited We Stand.\u201d\u00a0 \u00a0 \r\n\u00a0\u00a0\r\nPlease join us Friday for a 30-minute program, a time to remember.\u00a0\r\n\r\nCub Scout Troop #33 will assist the Honor Corps in properly disposing of damaged flags.\r\n\r\nOn another note:\u00a0\r\n\r\nBecause summer seems not to be finished and the weather is remaining warm through this week and next, the Splash Pad at Discovery Junction will remain open until Monday September 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
