Preserving Pocahontas

The Elliott Family Reunion on August 25, 1963 at the Pocahontas County 4-H Camp in Thornwood, W.Va. The photograph was taken behind the dining hall by Mr. Eugene Burner. (Courtesy of Donnie Black, ID: PHP003161)

