100 Years Ago

Thursday, August 5, 1921

Honorable. Geo. W. McClintic has been appointed by the President to be judge of the United States Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. The appointment is for life and carries with it a salary of seventy-five hundred dollars a year. His appointment meets with hearty approval by the people of West Virginia, and it is especially gratifying to the people of this county, where the gentleman was born and raised.

The picking of a federal judge is hedged about by so many safeguards that it is about as easy for a camel to go through the eye of a needle as it is for a lawyer to be appointed to the position. He has to be an exceptionally good lawyer and also an exceptionally good man.

Mr. McClintic was born in this county in 1866. He is descended from a number of men famous in this country before the days of the Revolutionary War, among them being Robert McClintic, Jacob Warwick, Thomas Edgar, and John Mathews.. He is what might be called a thoroughbred Scotch-Irish for all his ancestry belonged to that remarkable set of men to whom the name of Scotch Irish has been given, who played such an important part in the history of this country…

We know of no man who better fills the requirements of a judge as laid by Bacon:

“Judges ought to be more learned than witty, more reverent than plausible, and more advised than confident. And above all things, integrity is their portion and proper virtue.”

– – –

In the course of the proceedings of a recent term of the Circuit Court of Monroe County, there were a number of convictions and jail sentences and, in that county, Judge Herndon, taking judicial notice that there were no means of working prisoners on the roads of Monroe County, required that the prisoners serve their time in the jail in McDowell County where the chain gang is an institution.

This decision is of great interest to the authorities of this county where the same condition exists that has perplexed the officers of Monroe County. It is impractical to work prisoners on the roads of this county and the cost of the upkeep of the jail is very heavy on the taxpayers. The question is worthy of consideration on the part of the officers of this county.

We are profoundly sorry for the prisoners, but we know that they would stand a better chance to come out of their ordeal in a healthy condition if they had some work to do. It has been long recognized that time goes faster and prisoners are kept in better health and happier spirits when they have work to do.

– – –

Andy Hefner returned on last Wednesday from an army hospital at Fort McHenry where he has been the past two months for treatment. He is greatly improved in health. He is found to be suffering from the effects of gas. He was also kicked on the leg by a horse a year ago and badly crippled.

– – –

Granville Madison, Jim Astin and two Sims boys were up in Squire Smith’s court Wednesday afternoon on a charge of stealing. There has been considerable stealing going on here, and the other night someone broke in to the store of R. H. Auldridge at Millpoint. State Constable Wooddell and Policeman Burns searched a camp the prisoners had at the Saddler place below Marlinton, and found goods which Mr. Auldridge could identify as coming from his store. Other merchants also identified goods. The hearings were still in progress as this paper is printed.

TOP ALLEGHENY

Miles Simmons is helping Kenton Wilmoth harvest wheat and Willard Taylor is helping Glenn Spencer make hay.

John L. Driver is conducting revival services at Alleghany Chapel. Large crowds are attending the week of services.

J. O. Varner and Prof. W. B. Varner, from Bridgewater, Va., passed through this section Tuesday enroute to Back Alleghany.

John H. Beverage is making hay on the Wm. Barkley farm.

Monroe Wilfong has bought a Ford automobile.

MARRIED

Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 1921, Gilbert Lee Butterbaugh and Miss Eva Blanche Brock presented themselves at the Presbyterian Manse at Marlinton and took each other “for better or for worse.” Rev. H. H. Orr, officiating minister.