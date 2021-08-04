NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Claim Deadline: Monday, October 4, 2021.

ESTATE NUMBER 14236

ESTATE OF: GERALDINE MORRISON

EXECUTRIX: Catherine Kitchen

509 Hall Street

Charleston, WV 25302-1905

ESTATE NUMBER: 14243

ESTATE OF: JERRY A. TURNER

EXECUTOR: David Ray Turner

P. O. Box 577

Fork Union, VA 23055

ESTATE NUMBER: 14280

ESTATE OF: LESLIE KAY GOLDIZEN

EXECUTRIX: Barbara Ann Goldizen

168 Waugh Walnut Street

Marlinton, WV 24954-7007

ESTATE NUMBER 14282

ESTATE OF: GEORGE JUNIOR HIPES

ADMINISTRATRIX: Rosemary Louise Hipes

4287 Staunton Parkersburg Tpke

Durbin, WV 26264-9000

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 30, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

Opportunity to Comment on the Upper Elk Project

The Monongahela National Forest is preparing an environmental assessment (EA) for the Upper Elk Ecological Restoration Project (Upper Elk). The general purpose of entering this project area is to contribute to the resiliency of the landscape by improving the health and diversity of forests in the face of a changing climate.

The project would do this by addressing the current lack of habitat diversity, dense and closed canopy forests, lack of red spruce in the mid-story and overstory, spread of non-native invasive species, degraded watershed conditions, and recreation opportunities to meet desired conditions identified in the Monongahela National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan.

The Upper Elk Project is located on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District in Pocahontas, Randolph and Webster counties and is centered around the community of Slaty Fork, West Virginia. The project area is approximately 41,026 acres with 33,328 acres (81 percent) administered by the National Forest System (NFS) and 7,698 acres (19 percent) belonging to private landowners. Proposed activities would only occur on NFS lands within the project area.

The preliminary EA is available online for public review at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57646. The preliminary EA is also available for review, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding Federal holidays, at the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District Offices, 1627 Cemetery Road, Marlinton, WV, 24954, or 1079 Main Street E., White Sulphur Springs, WV, 24986. Additional information regarding this project can be obtained from Amy Lovell, South Zone Ecologist, 304-799-4334 extension 7995519, Amy.Lovell@usda.gov.

How to Comment and Timeframe

The opportunity to comment ends 30 days following the date of publication of this legal notice in The Pocahontas Times, the newspaper of record. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period. Those wishing to comment should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. The regulations prohibit extending the length of the comment period (36 CFR 218.6 (d)).

Electronic and written comments will be accepted.

Electronic comments will be accepted through the Forest Service online comment system at https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=57646.

Written comments must be submitted to Cynthia Sandeno, District Ranger, Monongahela National Forest, 1627 Cemetery Road, Marlinton, WV 24954. Comments may also be hand delivered to this address during regular business hours of 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Please state “Upper Elk Project” on the envelope when providing written comments.

It is the responsibility of persons providing comments to submit them by the close of the comment period. The proposed project is an activity implementing a land management plan and is subject to the pre-decisional objection process (36 CFR 218 Subparts A and B). Only those who submit timely and specific written comments will have eligibility to file an objection under 36 CFR 218.8. Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements in 36 CFR 218.25(a)(3). Names and contact information submitted with comments will become part of the public record.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

