Kimberly Lester

Kimberly Sue Burgess Lester, 57, of Quinwood, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Born March 3, 1964, she was a daughter of Arlene Hilleary, of Sebring, Florida, and the late Kenneth Marvin Mann.

Kimberly graduated from Pocahontas County High School in 1982. She attended Marshall University, where she was an honorary member of the Scabbard and Blade military honor society. She served her country as an officer in the U. S. Army Reserves. She was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion.

Kimberly loved the Lord. She also loved music, fishing and spending time laughing with family and friends. She enjoyed being a member of Bascom United Methodist Church in Rupert and attended the Crichton Methodist Church.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Lester.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Wallace Burgess, of Sebring, Florida; and a sister, Vickie Sharp Walton, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bennett-Withrow Cemetery in Danese.