Legals – April 8, 2021

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, June 7, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 12675

APPOINTMENT DATE: 02/02/2007

ESTATE NAME: JANE W. PITZER

ADMINISTRATOR CTA: Freddie M. Boone, Jr.

P. O. Box 187

Lewisburg, WV 24901-0187

ATTORNEY: Josh Hardy

P. O. Box 534

Hillsboro, WV 24946-0534

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 31, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/8/2c

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, May 31, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14230

ESTATE OF: GENEVIEVE FRANCIS DINKINS

EXECUTOR: Christopher Shultz

639 Clear Creek Road

Roberts, MT. 59070-9539

ESTATE NUMBER: 14231

ESTATE OF: MELVIN PAUL OGLE

EXECUTRIX: Linda Diane Darby

5082 Potomac Highlands Trail

Green Bank, WV 24944-8508

ESTATE NUMBER: 14234

ESTATE OF: ROY ERNEST PYLES

EXECUTRIX: Delores Jean Pyles

6531 Wistful Vista Drive

Port Richey, FL 34668-8385

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 26, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/1/2c

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, May 31, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14191

APPOINTMENT DATE: 11-17-2020

ESTATE NAME: COLIN STUART SHAW

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Wells Fargo Bank N. A.

401 S Tryon Street

Charlotte NC 28202-1934

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Ruth Gwynn Shaw

228 Avinger Lane

Davidson, NC 28036-7017

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 29, 2021

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/1/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION IN THE FAMILY COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: THE CHILDREN OF: Civil Action No. 19-FIG-04

DEBRA KEATLEY AND ROY KEATLEY,

PETITIONERS

vs

ASHLEY YENISCAVICH AND DAVID A. MOORE

RESPONDENTS

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN INFANT GUARDIANSHIP

To the Above Named Respondent(s):

ASHLEY YENISCAVICH AND DAVID A. MOORE

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of Ashley Yeniscavich and David A. Moore is unknown.

The Court orders the parties to appear on the 4th day of May, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 810 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Infant Guardianship, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court, March 25, 2021

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

4/1/2c

NOTICE TO BID

The Pocahontas County Commission is accepting bids for replacement of the digital voice recorder at the 911 center. All bids should be submitted in writing and placed in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Pocahontas County 911 Digital Voice Recorder” and delivered by mail or in person to the Pocahontas County Commission, Attn: Melissa L. Bennett, County Clerk, 900 Tenth Ave, Marlinton, WV 24954 no later than Friday, April 16, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

Bid Specifications may be obtained by contacting Michael O’Brien 911 Director at 304-799-3985, mobrien@pocahontasemergency.com

Bids will be opened in the Office of the County Commission located in the Pocahontas County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

For further information, please inquire at the Pocahontas County Commission Office 304-799-4549, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The Pocahontas County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to continue this matter from time to time as may be necessary.

Walt Helmick, President

Pocahontas County Commission

4/8/2c

Notice Request for Broadband Engineering Services

The Pocahontas County Commission located in Marlinton, West Virginia, is in the process of obtaining the services of a consulting engineer regarding the expansion of broadband service within Pocahontas County.

Professional services may include, but are not limited to the following: (1) preparation of specifications and design for all components of the project (2) assistance in obtaining environmental clearances (3) securing all necessary permits associated with the project (4) preparation of bidding and contracting documents (5) participation in the evaluation of bids received (6) monitoring and observation of construction activities as required to insure compliance with plans and specifications (7) and assistance with the procurement and operational contract development of an Internet Service Provider.

Qualified firms should submit statements of qualification detailing qualifications, technical expertise, management and staffing capabilities, references, and prior experience for various similar projects.

For complete Request for Proposals please visit www.reg4wv.org

4/1/2c