Preserving Pocahontas

Two unidentified ladies with a roadster, complete with rumble seat, in front of the lodge at the Allegheny Club on Cheat Mountain near Durbin, W.Va. (Eula Gibson Collection, courtesy of Laura Defibaugh McLaughlin, ID: PHP001124)

