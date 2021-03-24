Harry Gillispie

Harry Kyle Gillispie passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Dogwood Village in Orange, Virginia. Born April 16, 1927, he was a son the late Rosa and Harry Clifford Gillispie.

Harry grew up in Arbovale.

During his 23 years of active military service, he defended his country during World War II, the Korean Conflict and in Viet Nam and was recipient of the Bronze Star. Harry also worked with the ROTC program at Virginia Tech before settling his family in Chatham ,Virginia. There he served as Assistant Commandant at Hargrave Military Academy, where he began their equestrian program, later becoming Senior Military Instructor. Every young person who met “Pappy” became “his kid,” whether that was at Hargrave, Chatham 4-H, or during a riding lesson at his farm. In later years he continued to raise horses and farm, and that, along with family, brought him great joy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 10 siblings; a grandson, John Matthews; and the mother of his children, Laneta Gillispie.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Mitzi C. Gillispie (Gail Childs), of Grovetown, Georgia; sons, Matthew K. Gillispie, (Linda Coleman) of Mineral, Virginia, and Brian Giles (Faith Giles), of Culpeper, Virginia; grandchildren, Justin, Becky and Joe Gillispie, (their mother, Grace Gillispie), Allison Bowersock (Tyler), Daniel Wolverton and Harrison E. Giles; and great-grandchildren, Adeline Gillispie, Kayden Strothers, T. J and Rory Bowersock.

Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Healing Strides Therapeutic Horse Program, 672 Naff Road, Boones Mill VA 24065 or to St. Francis Service Dogs, 8232 Enon Dr, Roanoke, VA 24019.

