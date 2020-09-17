The students at Wesley Chapel School near Dunmore, 1939-40. Front row, l to r: Tom Galford, Helen Taylor, Peggy Taylor, Serephine Gum, Dolly Galford, Zula Taylor, Bobby Kelley, Hubert Taylor, Bobby Taylor. Back row: Basil Gum, Dorothy Kelley, Naomi Halterman, Eula Taylor, Leta Kelley, Frances Kelley, Rhoda Kelley, Ellen Taylor, George Elliott, Wilson Sheets. The school was built by Will and Ed Taylor in 1910 on land loaned by James and Nelia Taylor. It was located about 300 yards down the road from the church. When this picture was taken Roland Sharp was the teacher. His wife, Opal Price Sharp, taught the following school year, 1940-41. The school closed in 1946. The last teacher was Ruth Riley.

(Photo courtesy of Annette E. Kelley Elza, ID: PHP003939)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.