Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, September 17, 1970

Norman Lee Alderman, 19 year old evangelist, has returned to Cumberland College, at Williamsburg, Ken- tucky, after spending two weeks with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Norman Alderman, of Huntersville, and his grandfather, Ellis L. Friel, of Clawson, who has been seriously ill.

Norman has been doing great work the past year, going to college and conducting revivals throughout Ohio and Kentucky. His fall schedule includes more revivals in these two states, plus Tennessee and Missouri.

His parents have received newspaper clippings from people of various churches complimenting their son on how he has helped their churches during his youth revivals. While here, he preached at the Wesley Chapel Homecoming and at the Cummings Creek Church, where his father is pastor.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Nick Circosta, of Clover Lick, motored to Stockton and Tracy, California, driving through nine different states. They visited in Abilene, Kansas, the birthplace of Dwight D. Eisenhower; they drove through the Rocky Mountains and Grand Canyon; while driving down the Canyon, it snowed and sleeted; they went through Salt Lake City, Utah. While in California, they visited the Gene Autry Ranch and where he used to film his western movies, also the place where Gary Cooper filmed his last movie; they crossed the San Francisco Bay Bridge, and saw Alcatraz; they spent the night at Lake Tahoe on the California and Nevada border, and saw many more places of interest…

CELEBRATING 100TH BIRTHDAY

Mrs. Cora Sutton, of Green Bank, who is celebrating her 100th birthday, received a letter of congrat- ulations from the Honorable Robert C. Byrd, United States Senate.

Mrs. Sutton was born a century ago, September 9, near Green Bank, the daughter of Andrew Joseph Wooddell and Mary Ann Kerr Wooddell. There was another member of the family, a brother, William Henry Wooddell, who died in August, 1946.

On March 18, 1896, she was married to Martin H. Sutton and they became the parents of three children, Edward, Ruth and Lucille, all living with her at Green Bank.

She and her husband lived for years on the Samuel G. Sutton farm between Green Bank and Dunmore. They moved to Green Bank in November 1900, where she still resides.

Mrs. Sutton united with the Methodist church at an early age.

BAND

There are 60 members of the Pocahontas High School Band, directed by Charles Fauber…

Majorettes are Debbie Mathews (Head), Debbie Puffenbarger (Co-Head), Kay Wilfong, Diana Shifflett, Jetta Bowyer, Debbie Faulknier, Karen Wilfong, Diana Sheets, and Ginny Mitchell.

STUDENTS

Theodore O. Dunbrack returned last week to Shepherd College for the 1970-71 term and to “Shepherd College Ram” football squad. Dunbrack was forced to sit out last year because of an injury.

Roger Parker, head coach says of Teddy, “He is a good student who displays an excellent attitude, provides good team work and possesses a willingness to sacrifice and give at all times.”

Before entering Shepherd last year, Teddy, a graduate of Marlinton High School, was coached by Elmer Friel, whom he gives all credit for his ability in athletic and sport team work in all fields.

Dunbrack is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph M. Dunbrack, of Marlinton.

WEDDINGS

Wilfong – Sharp

Mr. and Mrs. Claude Sharp, of Marlinton, announce the marriage of their daughter, Sherry Jean Sharp, to Ronald E. Wilfong, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Wilfong, of Marlinton. The wedding took place at Covington, Virginia, on Wednesday, July 29, 1970, by the Rev. Charles F. Satatis, Jr., pastor of the Covington United Methodist Church.

Barkley – Sheets

On Saturday, September 5, 1970, at two o’clock in the afternoon, Janet Sheets, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Sheets, of Green Bank, became the bride of Roger L. Barkley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thurl Barkley, of Boyer. The Rev. David Rittenhouse officiated at the marriage ceremony in the Liberty Pres- byterian Church at Green Bank…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Wilfong, a daughter, named Janesa Raylene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Vandevander, of Arbovale, a daughter, named Cathy Jo.

Born to Dr. and Mrs. Lowell T. Mouser, of Morgantown, a daughter, named Jessica Lenore. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Wilson W. Defibaugh.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fisher, of Summersville, a son, named Joseph Brooks. The mother is the former Mary Margie Kramer, of Buckeye.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Allen Stimeling, of Silver Spring, Maryland, a son, named Tony Allen. The mother is the former Inez Ryder, of Minnehaha Springs.

DEATHS

Mrs. Bessie J. VanReenen Baxter, 80, of Marlinton., a daughter of the late George and Ora Jane Curry VanReenen. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Wilkie Wade Collins, 73, a retired farmer and lifelong resident of Durbin. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Jess William Moore, 68, of Cass; burial in the Hosterman Cemetery at Hosterman.

Mrs. Laura C. Beale Coff, 80, of Charleston; born at Mace a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Jane Smith Beale. Burial in the Mingo Cemetery.